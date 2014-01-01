Your Order
NAGASHINO 1575 and SHIZUGATAKE 1583 : BATTLES OF THE SENGOKU JIDAI
NAGASHINO 1575 and SHIZUGATAKE 1583 : BATTLES OF THE SENGOKU JIDAI
Nagashino 1575 & Shizugatake 1583 is the first volume of a serie dedicated to Sengoku jidai . The game is in a box containing a beautiful double-sided zone map (59.4 cm x 42 cm or 23 x 16.5 inch), 216 beautifully illustrated counters, 24 pages rulebook - French and English - , one game aid in each language and two scenarios. The scale is 300m per zone, 45 minutes per game turn and 500 men per counter. A game lasts 3 to 4 hours and is ideally for 2 players. The price includes Shipping for all around the world (an VAT for EU citizens) !

NAGASHINO 1575 and SHIZUGATAKE 1583 : BATTLES OF THE SENGOKU JIDAI
